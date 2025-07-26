 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: 3M Open - Third Round
3M Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch at TPC Twin Cities
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round
Thorbjorn Olesen makes hole-in-one, shares 3M Open lead with Akshay Bhatia
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur
Augusta’s Hamilton Coleman holds off Minh Nguyen for U.S. Junior title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_fernandesgoal_250726.jpg
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_sheamusintv_250726.jpg
Sheamus: Ekitike will be a ‘very exciting player’
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3

July 26, 2025 07:25 PM
Kurt Kitayama made a big jump to the top of the leaderboard on moving day at the 3M Open.
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
7:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
nbc_golf_woadintvreax_250726.jpg
6:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_outsidelookingin_250725.jpg
6:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
nbc_golf_woadkorda_250725.jpg
5:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
2:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
8:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
3:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
6:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
7:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
6:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_benjamesintv_250723.jpg
06:50
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
nbc_golf_scottieroundtable_250723.jpg
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
scheffler_majors.jpg
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethdiscussion_250722.jpg
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_golf_gc_haotongliinterview_250722.jpg
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_azingerinterview_250722.jpg
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
bradley_site.jpg
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
nbc_golf_gracekiminterview_250722.jpg
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
nbc_golf_gcminipodclip1_250719.jpg
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_roryinterview_250713.jpg
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_golf_roryclip_250713.jpg
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
02:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_fernandesgoal_250726.jpg
01:59
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_sheamusintv_250726.jpg
05:49
Sheamus: Ekitike will be a ‘very exciting player’
nbc_pl_evebouhl_250726.jpg
06:48
PL Summer Series HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_ferdinand_250726.jpg
03:45
Ferdinand shares expectations for Man United
nbc_pl_evebou_amorimintv_250726.jpg
03:07
Amorim: Man United need to ‘build a bond’
nbc_pl_evebou_potterintv_250726.jpg
03:04
Potter ‘hopeful’ Fullkrug can make an impact
nbc_pl_evebou_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
03:36
Bournemouth make a ‘statement’ in rout of Everton
nbc_golf_usjunioramateurtrophy_250726.jpg
03:02
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur trophy presentation
nbc_pl_evebou_billingintv_250726.jpg
57
Biling praises teammates after rout of Everton
nbc_golf_junioramateurfinalhl_250726.jpg
09:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
nbc_pl_evebou_adjeigoal_250726.jpg
58
Everton’s howler results in Bournemouth’s third
nbc_pl_evebou_ouattaragoal_v2_250726.jpg
55
Ouattara blasts Cherries 2-0 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_billinggoal_250726.jpg
01:10
Billing drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_summertransfers_250726.jpg
04:05
Liverpool go ‘to another level’ if they sign Isak
nbc_pl_pregame_chelseadiscussion_250726.jpg
01:02
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
04:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
nbc_pl_barclaysfeature_250726.jpg
01:27
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
nbc_pl_pregame_moyesintv_250726.jpg
02:23
Everton want to ‘build momentum’ at Summer Series
nbc_pl_pregame_iraolaintv_250726.jpg
02:32
Iraola realistic about Bournemouth’s expectations
nbc_cyc_francefemmesstage1_250726.jpg
11:58
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
nbc_btp_stage20_seg2_250726.jpg
04:23
Stage 20 continues ‘hellacious’ Tour de France
nbc_btp_stage20_seg3_250726.jpg
09:59
Tour de France, Stage 21 shows no mercy to riders
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd3hl_250726.jpg
10:11
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_cyc_tdfs20full_250725.jpg
33:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20
crashes_raw.jpg
03:24
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 crashes
nbc_cyc_crash_end_250627v2.jpg
47
Pogacar narrowly avoids crash at Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_jorgenson_intrv_250627.jpg
01:43
Jorgenson: ‘I didn’t have the legs to win’
nbc_cyc_winner_interv_250627.jpg
02:42
Groves: ‘So many emotions’ after TDF Stage 20 win
cyclingstagetwentytdf.png
11:59
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish