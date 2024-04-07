Watch Now
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinal round of the LPGA T-Moblie Match Play.
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Golf Central shares highlights from the 2024 Valero Texas Open as Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy have separated themselves entering the final round of play.
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Hideki Matsuyama cards a 6-under round at the Valero Texas Open, showing confidence on the golf course as he continues to climb the leaderboard ahead of the final round.
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
Golf Central breaks down the T-Mobile Match Play Quarterfinal matchups and discuss who they believe have the advantage in their respective battles.
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
Rory McIlroy discusses his "solid" Round 2 showing at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he put up a score of 70 to remain in contention at TPC San Antonio.
Spieth recaps ‘frustrating’ Round 1 at Valero
Golf Central sifts through Jordan Spieth's "roller-coaster" day at Round 1 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he captured a hole-in-one amid an uneven day at TPC San Antonio.
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
Golf Central breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 performance at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he went bogey-free and felt "pretty happy about" his performance.
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Golf Central examines Rory McIlroy's outlook for this year's Masters before the 34-year-old details what's gone into his preparation and why he's aiming to "get back to basics" at Augusta.
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Todd Lewis and the Golf Central crew react to Justin Thomas' surprising split with veteran caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay, explaining why the move was unexpected ahead of play at Augusta.
Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour
Akshay Bhatia joins Golf Central to discuss the upcoming Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals, adjusting to the highs and lows of the PGA Tour and more.
Heck prepared for Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Rachel Heck joins Golf Central to discuss the challenges of preparing for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, remembering Magnolia Lane for the first time, her decision to forego turning pro after college, and more.