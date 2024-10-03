 Skip navigation
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ucpsnpkahcdldsmnhtgi
Auburn flips four-star QB Deuce Knight away from Notre Dame
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Wild Card Series - Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles - Game 2
Witt gets another big hit to send the Royals into the ALDS with a 2-game sweep of the Orioles
2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Susie Maxwell Berning, three-times U.S. Women’s Open champion, dies at 83

nittiesintvsambennett.jpg
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
nbc_golf_ncaa_blessingsfinalrd_241002.jpg
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Rd.
nbc_fnia_disappointments_v2_241002.jpg
Which NFL team has been biggest disappointment?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Positives from McIlroy's year of close calls

October 2, 2024 08:39 PM
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to assess Rory McIlroy's year and how there are some positive takeaways despite falling short so many times in 2024.
nittiesintvsambennett.jpg
9:03
Nitties: Bennett can finish top-30 at KFT Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewis_241001.jpg
7:46
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_240922.jpg
1:47
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dptwhlandsound_240922.jpg
4:48
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwhlandreax_240922.jpg
2:26
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlreax_240921.jpg
6:44
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kornferryhlandanalysis_240920.jpg
2:52
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlandreax_240920.jpg
7:25
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240919__635784.jpg
4:28
LIV players score big win from PGA of America
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwhl_240919.jpg
2:49
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing