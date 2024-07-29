Watch Now
Schauffele: Competing at Paris Olympics is special
Rex Hoggard catches up with Xander Schauffele ahead of his highly anticipated Paris Olympics debut in the men's golf tournament.
Bold golf predictions ahead at Paris Olympics
The Golf Central crew discusses the field and make their predictions for the men's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Lee, Day proud to represent Australia at Olympics
Rex Hoggard catches up with Min Woo Lee and Jason Day to preview the men's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics and explain why it means so much to them to represent Australia on an international stage.
Don’t overlook European golfers in Paris Olympics
Mark Rolfing is "so revved up" for golf in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and memories of the 2018 Ryder Cup have him eyeing a European player to take home the gold at Le Golf National.
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
PGA Tour rookie Max Greyserman speaks to the media after putting on a show in the final round of the 3M Open. He birdied 6 of his last 9 holes to finish 2nd at 16-under 268, his career-best result on tour.
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
Jhonattan Vegas reacts to his win in the 3M Open, his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2017, before Mark Rolfing lauds the Venezuelan golfer for what he calls "a remarkable story."
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
The Golf Central crew looks ahead to the men's golf tournament in the 2024 Paris Olympics and highlights some of the notable national teams like the USA, Ireland, Australia and others.
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
Matt Kuchar is back to the "old Matt Kuchar," which helped him shoot an 8-under 63 in Round 3 of the 3M Open, putting him one shot off the lead after Moving Day.
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
Hayden Buckley had quite the finish to his 3M Open, hitting a stake from the rough on 16, removing and spiking said stake and then sinking a one-hopper for an ace on hole 17.
Two back, NeSmith focusing on strengths at 3M Open
Matthew NeSmith shares what's going right for him as he enters the weekend two strokes off the lead in the PGA Tour's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.