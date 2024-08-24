 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 24 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley leads BMW with Tour Championship on the line
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 - Practice
Shane van Gisbergen to drive No. 88 in Cup for Trackhouse Racing in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwcrd3_240824.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_imsa_weathertechqualifying_240824.jpg
HLs: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR qualifying
nbc_smx_plessingerintv_240824.jpg
Plessinger ‘put it all out there’ at Ironman

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 24 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley leads BMW with Tour Championship on the line
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 - Practice
Shane van Gisbergen to drive No. 88 in Cup for Trackhouse Racing in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwcrd3_240824.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_imsa_weathertechqualifying_240824.jpg
HLs: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR qualifying
nbc_smx_plessingerintv_240824.jpg
Plessinger ‘put it all out there’ at Ironman

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW

August 24, 2024 07:27 PM
Xander Schauffele flew up the leaderboard at the BMW Championship with a 5-under Moving Day (presented by Penske), positioning himself to perhaps make the Player of the Year race a bit more interesting.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_tourpressures_240823.jpg
7:32
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_prescuppreview_240823.jpg
5:00
Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiexanderV2_240822.jpg
5:13
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradley_240822.jpg
7:46
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nicholsonintv_240822.jpg
15:34
Nicklaus reflects on his most iconic golf memories
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
6:14
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_elevation_240820.jpg
5:12
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
3:14
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
6:25
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
3:49
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama
Now Playing