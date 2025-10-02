Watch Now
Murray, Pepperell banter at Alfred Dunhill Links
Andy Murray and Eddie Pepperell have a friendly back and forth while walking the course at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and top moments from the first round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
Tommy Fleetwood discusses his performance so far at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while also detailing the quick shift of the environment after winning the Ryder Cup.
Murray, Pepperell banter at Alfred Dunhill Links
Hatton ‘didn’t drink too much’ after Ryder Cup win
Tyrrell Hatton shares how he feels after winning the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, detailing how much he drank while celebrating the victory and revealing his secret for success at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
Watch some of the top highlights from the final round of the DP Tour's Fedex Open de France and hear from winner Michael Kim about his thoughts on the tournament.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Check out the best shots from Round 2 action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Check out the best shots from opening-round action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England, where things ended in a dramatic playoff.