Top News

SX San Diego 2024 Jett Lawrence Cooper Webb.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 3 in San Diego: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Three
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfgoal1_240120.jpg
Danilo’s volley gives Forest lead v. Brentford
nbc_pl_openingchat_240120__168606.jpg
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3

January 20, 2024 10:30 AM
Relive all of the best moments from Round 3 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd3hl_240120.jpg
2:12
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd2hl_240119.jpg
11:27
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd2hl_240119.jpg
6:26
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 2
nbc_golf_deserclassicrd1hl_240118.jpg
2:33
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd1hl_240118.jpg
3:59
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gcpod_roryloss_240116.jpg
5:44
GC Pod: Will we see more fire from McIlroy?
nbc_golf_gt_roundtabledpwt_240115.jpg
7:05
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
nbc_gc_mcilroysound_240114.jpg
2:40
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
nbc_gc_fleetwoodsound_240114.jpg
4:23
Fleetwood: ‘That winning feeling is amazing’
nbc_golf_dubaiinvrd_240114.jpg
8:14
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Invitational, Round 4
