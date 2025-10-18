Watch Now
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
Martin Couvra, a 22-year-old Frenchman who won the 2025 Turkish Airlines Open, hit "a perfect golf shot" during the third round of the DP World India Championship, nearly nailing an eagle but damaging the hole instead.
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
Watch top moments from Round 3 of the DP World Tour's India Championship at Delhi Golf Course in New Delhi, India.
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
Tommy Fleetwood got a 'remarkable break' during the third round of the 2025 DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, hitting his second shot at the 18th hole into the trees before it bounced back onto the fairway.
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
Watch Rory McIlroy's up-and-down second round at the DP World India Championship, where a late-round flourish helped him recover from an inconsistent day.
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
Tommy Fleetwood shares his thoughts after round 2 of the DP World Tour's India Championship with him leading by a stroke.
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
Watch top moments from round 2 of the DP World Tour's India Championship at Delhi Golf Course in New Delhi, India.
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
Watch best moments from the first round of the DP World Tour's India Championship at Delhi Golf Course in New Delhi, India.
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
Rory McIlroy reflected on his first round at the DP World Tour's India Championship, focusing on avoiding the rough and being less aggressive on approach shots.
DP World India Championship presents challenges
Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, and other golfers preview the DP World India Championship and explain why this tournament is different than most.