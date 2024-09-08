 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Texas at Michigan
SEC grabs six of the first seven spots in the AP Top 25 as Notre Dame tumbles to No. 18
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Victor Robles hot again, Jordan Walker gets another chance
CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA
Primoz Roglic wins Vuelta a Espana for 4th time, ties record after year of change

Top Clips

nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_240908.jpg
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
Bets_Week_1_NEW.jpg
Kupp, Lamb among top NFL Week 1 player prop bets
Purdy_NEW_Image.jpg
Avoid Purdy in Week 1 fantasy lineups vs. Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Texas at Michigan
SEC grabs six of the first seven spots in the AP Top 25 as Notre Dame tumbles to No. 18
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Victor Robles hot again, Jordan Walker gets another chance
CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA
Primoz Roglic wins Vuelta a Espana for 4th time, ties record after year of change

Top Clips

nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_240908.jpg
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
Bets_Week_1_NEW.jpg
Kupp, Lamb among top NFL Week 1 player prop bets
Purdy_NEW_Image.jpg
Avoid Purdy in Week 1 fantasy lineups vs. Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wallace in tears after winning European Masters

September 8, 2024 01:28 PM
Take a look at the moment Matt Wallace sank an 8-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to defeat Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia in the first playoff hole, securing his fifth European Tour title and his first in six years.
Up Next
nbc_golf_wallacewins_240908.jpg
3:46
Wallace in tears after winning European Masters
Now Playing
nbc_gc_jordansmithsegment_240907.jpg
1:45
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
Now Playing
nbc_gc_dpwthls_240907.jpg
2:51
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wallancesound_240906.jpg
4:58
Wallace eyeing Omega European Masters win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_omegamastershl_240906.jpg
4:27
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_omegahighlights_240905.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts off strong at OEM
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
6:25
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryusopen_240710.jpg
4:39
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
2:07
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240706.jpg
2:29
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 3
Now Playing