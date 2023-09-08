Watch Now
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Rory McIlroy holes out for eagle from the fairway at the par-5 16th at the Horizon Irish Open.
Up Next
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Rory McIlroy holes out for eagle from the fairway at the par-5 16th at the Horizon Irish Open.
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Padraig Harrington, who won the Irish Open in 2007, catches up with Golf Today’s Steve Burkowski about returning to participate in the 2023 Irish Open and how he plans to enjoy playing the home tournament.
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
Lowry 'grateful' to be selected to Ryder Cup team
Shane Lowry talks with Golf Today’s Steve Burkowski about his selection to the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Team Europe must find ‘balance’ at 2023 Ryder Cup
Team Europe must find 'balance' at 2023 Ryder Cup
Former 2014 European Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley gives his reactions to the European roster selections for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Donald: ‘Very happy’ with Europe’s Ryder Cup team
Donald: 'Very happy' with Europe's Ryder Cup team
Luke Donald reviews captain picks for Team Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup team, what's next ahead of the tournament and the team's overall outlook.
How Europe stacks up against U.S. at Ryder Cup
How Europe stacks up against U.S. at Ryder Cup
Jaime Diaz analyzes Team Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup team and Luke Donald's captain picks, highlighting why Europe's top-heavy team will be extremely competitive with Team USA.
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain's picks
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch dissect Luke Donald's six captain's picks: Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.