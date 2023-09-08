 Skip navigation
Top News

SX Salt Lake City 2023 Hunter Lawrence jumps in front of grandstands.JPG
zMax Dragway SuperMotocross by the numbers: The clock resets. Or does it?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Liv_1920_Sign.jpg
LIV Golf moves to unseal parts of docs, but nothing significant
Audric Estime
Week 2 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lionsvchiefsreact_230908.jpg
No asterisk; Lions deserve victory lap after win
nbc_dps_fowlerintv_230908__639079.jpg
Fowler: Sanders shocked CU program back to life
nbc_pft_goff_230908.jpg
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open

September 8, 2023 01:17 PM
Rory McIlroy holes out for eagle from the fairway at the par-5 16th at the Horizon Irish Open.
nbc_golf_irish_230908.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rory_230908v3.jpg
1:28
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
nbc_golf_dpirishtourrnd1_2309007.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
3:13
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
nbc_golf_gt_shanelowryintv_230905.jpg
8:33
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyrydercup_230904.jpg
15:25
Team Europe must find ‘balance’ at 2023 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_donaldinterview_230904.jpg
8:53
Donald: ‘Very happy’ with Europe’s Ryder Cup team
USATSI_21282120_copy.jpg
4:55
How Europe stacks up against U.S. at Ryder Cup
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
5:58
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks
nbc_golf_ryderaberg_230904.jpg
3:23
Donald selects Aberg to 2023 Ryder Cup team
