Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon jumps to No. 4 in AP Top 25 behind Ohio St, Penn St, LSU; Illinois, Florida State into top 10
Amgen Irish Open 2025 - Day Four
Rory McIlroy eagles 72nd hole, wins playoff to capture Irish Open to fans’ delight
2025 US Open - Day 14
Tokito Oda completes Golden Slam, Yui Kamiji adds title in US Open wheelchair tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorywinsVOD_250907.jpg
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_250907.jpg
Mims Jr., Wilson among best moneylines for Week 1
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250907.jpg
Conner, Hill top best anytime TD parlay in Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorywinsVOD_250907.jpg
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_250907.jpg
Mims Jr., Wilson among best moneylines for Week 1
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250907.jpg
Conner, Hill top best anytime TD parlay in Week 1

Watch Now

Irish crowd erupts for Rory’s tying eagle on 18

September 7, 2025 12:51 PM
Rory McIlroy gave the home crowd something special to remember by draining this eagle putt to force a playoff at the Amgen Irish Open.
nbc_golf_rorywinsVOD_250907.jpg
0:53
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
rory_putt.jpg
2:32
Irish crowd erupts for Rory’s tying eagle on 18
nbc_golf_cabreraaceVOD_250907.jpg
1:04
Cabrera Bello hits final-round ace at Irish Open
nbc_golf_irishd3ehl_250906.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_roryintv_250906.jpg
2:26
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
nbc_golf_irishd2ehl_250905.jpg
13:06
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
rory_mcilroy_round_2.jpg
2:35
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
rory_dp_world.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_roryinterview_250904.jpg
1:36
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
6:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
Latest Clips

josh_allen_3.jpg
05:09
Who will have more fantasy points: Lamar or Allen?
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_250907.jpg
02:51
Mims Jr., Wilson among best moneylines for Week 1
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250907.jpg
04:51
Conner, Hill top best anytime TD parlay in Week 1
cam_ward.jpg
08:44
Ward among top prop picks for NFL Week 1
nbc_wnba_topplayssatnightv2_20250906.jpg
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
BCvsMSUHLsMPX.jpg
10:37
Highlights: MSU defeats BC in overtime thriller
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State
nbc_rtf_oregonandothers_250906.jpg
06:01
Mizzou, Illinois, Baylor answer questions
nbc_rtf_responsegames_250906.jpg
06:33
PSU, Clemson unimpressive in sluggish performances
nbc_cfb_2ot_end_250906.jpg
01:19
Chiles scores OT TD, throws game-winner vs. BC
LonerganHLs.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lonergan throws four TDs vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msu_aidan_intrv_250906.jpg
01:12
Chiles ‘so proud’ of MSU after OT win vs. BC
nbc_cfb_msu_coach_Intrv_250906.jpg
01:08
Smith discusses OT win vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_texasresponse_250906.jpg
03:04
Arch bounces back with ‘huge improvement’ in WK 2
nbc_cfb_bc_td_2pt_250906.jpg
34
Richard scores in OT but BC fails two-point try
nbc_cfb_bc_ot_td_250906.jpg
44
Franklin’s OT touchdown evens it up for BC
nbc_cfb_msu_ot_td_250906.jpg
51
Chiles tosses fourth TD of game vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_flordiausf_250906.jpg
02:51
Florida falls to USF in ‘true shocker’
nbc_golf_walkercuplate_250906.jpg
15:00
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 singles
nbc_nas_xfinitywwtr_250906.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at WWT Raceway on The CW
nbc_cfb_msu_td3_250906v2.jpg
53
Chiles hits Marsh for huge TD vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_bc_td3_250906.jpg
50
Lonergan hits Harris for third TD of first half
USMNT_SK_raw.jpg
08:00
Highlights: USMNT vs. South Korea (En Español)
nbc_cfb_msu_td2_250906.jpg
49
Masunas evens things up for Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td2_250906.jpg
48
Skeete scores BC’s second TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td1_250906.jpg
57
Lonergan finds Richard for BC TD vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_mich_td1_250906v2.jpg
58
Marsh muscles into end zone vs. Boston College
MiamiOhioRutgersHLs.jpg
05:50
Highlights: Rutgers handles Miami (Ohio)