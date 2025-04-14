Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy football QB dynasty rankings 2025: Top NFL draft rookies including Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy football QB dynasty rankings 2025: Top NFL draft rookies including Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
April 14, 2025 09:34 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate whether or not Rory McIlroy could win The Players and all four majors in the same calendar year to complete the single season super slam.
Related Videos
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
02:55
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
01:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
03:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
05:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
Latest Clips
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
02:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
08:38
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
12:16
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
04:41
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
07:13
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints
03:44
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
02:01
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Atlanta Falcons
01:35
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Carolina Panthers
05:32
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft DT rankings
05:39
Sanders is name to watch when Saints are on clock
02:33
Ever Wonder: What did Robinson play in college?
03:50
Why it’s a bad time for Carr to be injured
12:33
How Carr’s shoulder issue affects draft plan
09:04
Timing of Carr’s reported shoulder injury is odd
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
05:25
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
35:59
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue