 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Tom Vialle Jo Shimoda.JPG
Tom Vialle was “lacking confidence in his setup” at Budds Creek before Moto 2 DNS
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Keegan Bradley’s unselfishness a potential galvanizing force for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
Froton’s First College Football Week 1 & Season Long Prop Bets

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rasheerice_250827.jpg
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
nbc_roto_spencerrattler_250827.jpg
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
nbc_ffhh_rbtier3v2_250827.jpg
Is Harvey’s cost worth his value in fantasy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Tom Vialle Jo Shimoda.JPG
Tom Vialle was “lacking confidence in his setup” at Budds Creek before Moto 2 DNS
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Keegan Bradley’s unselfishness a potential galvanizing force for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
Froton’s First College Football Week 1 & Season Long Prop Bets

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rasheerice_250827.jpg
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
nbc_roto_spencerrattler_250827.jpg
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
nbc_ffhh_rbtier3v2_250827.jpg
Is Harvey’s cost worth his value in fantasy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will fans hold Bradley's picks against him?

August 27, 2025 02:36 PM
Rex and Lav assess the fallout of Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup captain's picks, from passing on becoming a playing captain to tagging in Patrick Cantlay.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_jtintv_250827.jpg
09:26
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
bradley_on_set.jpg
09:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
nbc_golf_keeganphonecalls_250827.jpg
01:35
‘It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250827.jpg
04:11
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
nbc_golf_keeganpickingself_250827.jpg
02:07
Bradley: Decision to not play made ‘a while ago’
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
05:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_rasheerice_250827.jpg
01:33
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
nbc_roto_spencerrattler_250827.jpg
01:19
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
nbc_ffhh_rbtier3v2_250827.jpg
05:23
Is Harvey’s cost worth his value in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_rbtier4and5v2_250827.jpg
04:49
Does Chubb have anything left for Texans offense?
nbc_ffhh_rattlerv2_250827.jpg
03:57
Analyzing Rattler as starting QB for Saints
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250827.jpg
17:23
Which NFL coaches need a playoff win this season?
nbc_dps_traviskelcetaylorswiftengagement_250827.jpg
05:17
Patrick wins bet with Fritzy thanks to Kelce-Swift
nbc_dps_mikemcdanielinterview_250827.jpg
13:45
McDaniel being his ‘best self’ in pressure moments
nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
06:41
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250827.jpg
02:45
Lions brain drain ‘overrated’, bet to win division
nbc_ffhh_tier2rbs_250827.jpg
07:56
Brown, Irving will be heavily involved in offenses
nbc_ffhh_tier1rbs_250827.jpg
06:20
Achane has upside to be the RB1 in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_adamthielentrade_250827.jpg
02:41
Impacts of Thielen trade on Vikings and Panthers
nbc_ffhh_rasheericesuspension_250827.jpg
05:10
How reported Rice suspension impacts Chiefs
nbc_roto_bills_250827.jpg
02:01
Can Bills finally get over the hump in 2025?
nbc_roto_acesdream_250827.jpg
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
nbc_roto_patriots_250827.jpg
01:49
Bet under ‘all day’ on Patriots’ win total
nbc_roto_pablobusta_250827.jpg
01:25
U.S. Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreno Busta
nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
02:14
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
nbc_roto_commandersfutures_250827.jpg
02:10
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
08:46
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
15:37
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
aja_and_angel.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
02:40
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released
nbc_pft_deshaun_watson_browns_250827.jpg
05:14
Browns’ options for handling Watson
nbc_pft_dillion_sanders_qb_250827.jpg
04:40
Gabriel edges Shedeur to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_desmond_watson_closed_250827.jpg
02:27
Bucs are not closing the door on Watson
nbc_pft_shilo_saunders_buc_250827.jpg
02:31
Buccaneers release Shilo
nbc_pft_kyle_trask_bucs_250827.jpg
08:49
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL