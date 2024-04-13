Watch Now
Masters Round 2 recap: DeChambeau, Scheffler clash
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the top storylines following the second round at the Masters, where Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and others fought harsh weather conditions into the weekend.
Tiger: ‘I have a chance to win’ Masters
Tiger Woods reflects on his first two rounds of play at the Masters, where he discusses the physical toll from conditions at Augusta National, his reaction to making the cut and what's next this weekend.
High winds challenge golfers on day two at Masters
Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa and several others detail the difficult conditions at Augusta National on Day 2 of the Masters, where wind gusts and other factors created plenty of challenges.
Homa co-leads Masters after two impressive rounds
Live From highlights significant improvements from Max Homa after his first two rounds at the 2024 Masters Tournament, where he sat tied for the lead after Friday's action.
Homa has ‘done everything’ well so far at Masters
Max Homas speaks with the media following the second day of play at the Masters, where he finished tied on the leaderboard for the top overall spot.
McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta
Rory McIlroy reflects on the highs and lows from his Day 1 performance at the Masters, where he finished with a 71 in the tournament's opening round.
Masters Day 1: DeChambeau puts on a ‘clinic’
Look back at Bryson DeChambeau's past Masters results fresh off his standout Round 1 at this year's tournament, where Gary Woodland says he "put on a clinic."
Zalatoris returns to Augusta with a major fire
Will Zalatoris was on a path to becoming one of the world’s best golfers before a back injury in 2022. Now back in action, he resumes his quest for his first major victory at the Masters.
Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick go over the Masters Tournament debutants and explain why Ludvig Aberg is the most likely of them to conquer Augusta National.
Rory seeks career grand slam at 2024 Masters
Rory McIlroy's 2024 Masters Tournament appearance will be his 16th overall, and this year will be his 10th attempt at the career grand slam.