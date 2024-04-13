 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani hits 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Matsui for most by a Japan-born player
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Previews - Salt Lake City
Coyotes players informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
The Masters - Round Two
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckstexas_240412.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
nbc_golf_lfmasters_tigerintv_240412.jpg
Tiger: ‘I have a chance to win’ Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_chasersintvs_240412.jpg
High winds challenge golfers on day two at Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani hits 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Matsui for most by a Japan-born player
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Previews - Salt Lake City
Coyotes players informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
The Masters - Round Two
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckstexas_240412.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
nbc_golf_lfmasters_tigerintv_240412.jpg
Tiger: ‘I have a chance to win’ Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_chasersintvs_240412.jpg
High winds challenge golfers on day two at Masters

Watch Now

Masters Round 2 recap: DeChambeau, Scheffler clash

April 12, 2024 11:24 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the top storylines following the second round at the Masters, where Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and others fought harsh weather conditions into the weekend.
nbc_golf_lfmasters_tigerintv_240412.jpg
3:23
Tiger: ‘I have a chance to win’ Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_chasersintvs_240412.jpg
1:48
High winds challenge golfers on day two at Masters
nbc_golf_lfmaster_homadeskreax_240412.jpg
1:36
Homa co-leads Masters after two impressive rounds
nbc_golf_lfmaster_homapresser_240412.jpg
2:14
Homa has ‘done everything’ well so far at Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_roryintv_240411.jpg
3:01
McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta
nbc_golf_lfmasters_winningcomb_240411.jpg
2:35
Masters Day 1: DeChambeau puts on a ‘clinic’
nbc_golf_will_z_240411v2.jpg
9:18
Zalatoris returns to Augusta with a major fire
nbc_roto_btemasters_240410.jpg
3:40
Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
nbc_golf_winningcomb_240410.jpg
2:49
Rory seeks career grand slam at 2024 Masters
nbc_golf_gcpod_picks_240410.jpg
2:57
Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters
