Rory in 'much better headspace' entering Masters
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy's third-place finish at the Texas Open and the momentum he brings into The Masters in 2024.
Harman: Know I can compete in Masters
Brian Harman addresses the media on the Monday of Masters week about his mindset leading up to the tournament, dealing with the harsh environments at Royal Liverpool and the Ryder Cup and more.
Highlights: Best shots from Texas Open
Watch some of the best shots from the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where Akshay Bhatia defeated Denny McCarthy in a thrilling playoff to earn his second-ever PGA Tour victory.
Spieth’s game, recent play suited for Augusta?
Jordan Spieth is playing "Jordan-Spieth-like" golf, but Ryan Lavner thinks that style -- and his history at Augusta National -- might make him well-suited to compete in The Masters.
Korda on a ‘Tiger-esque pace’ in 2024
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Nelly Korda's incredible run so far in 2024, and debate over the level of impact and influence she can bring to women's golf if she can continue winning.
Korda shares journey to four-straight LPGA wins
Nelly Korda shares her journey to four-straight wins on the LPGA Tour after the T-Mobile Match Play and how she's been able to win on multiple different courses before recapping her final day at Shadow Creek
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
Watch highlights from the final head-to-head between Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in the final round of the LPGA T-Moblie Match Play.
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
Denny McCarthy had eight birdies on the back nine of the Valero Texas Open to force a sudden death playoff with eventual winner Akshay Bhatia.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round
Revisit the best shots and standout moments from TPC San Antonio, where golfers wrapped up play in the final round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open.