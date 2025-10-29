Watch Now
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
Christo Lamprecht joins Golf Today to discuss the tight-knit group of South African golfers and what he is most excited for after he secured his PGA Tour card.
Christo Lamprecht joins Golf Today to discuss the tight-knit group of South African golfers and what he is most excited for after he secured his PGA Tour card.
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
Kim Kaufman joins Golf Today to discuss her journey overcoming breast cancer to advancing to the final stage of LPGA Q-School and the biggest lessons learned along the way.
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
Damon Hack and Rex Hoggard reflect on Tiger Woods starting with three consecutive bogeys but recovering to win the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan, his 82nd career PGA Tour victory that tied Sam Snead for the most ever.
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady joins the show to discuss the numerous changes coming up next season, including the possible arrival of Tiger Woods.
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
The Golf Today crew debates whether the U.S. Ryder Cup team should revive Keegan Bradley's captaincy for 2027, while also diving into Max Homa's 2025 campaign and his outlook for next season.
Will NBA gambling scandal impact sport of golf?
The Golf Today crew talks about the NBA gambling scandal, debating if it is "a cautionary tale" for the sport of golf and analyzing what the PGA Tour and other leagues can do to prevent a similar crisis in the future.
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
Jason Day joins Todd Lewis ahead of his return to the PGA Tour at the Bank of Utah Championship to discuss trying new clubs, connecting with his family, and why he feels he'll be at "full stride" in 2026.
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
Blair O'Neal joins Golf Today to discuss why the partnership with Good Good maker her that much more excited to host the return of Big Break and dives into why the show appeals to recreational golfers.
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
The Golf Today crew unpacks the "impossible" situations that have plagued Keegan Bradley at the Ryder Cup both as a player and captain before discussing whether he'll get another shot.
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Collin Morikawa asking for “absolute chaos” ahead of the 45th Ryder Cup, analyzing the American golfer not taking any blame for poor fan behavior at Bethpage Black.