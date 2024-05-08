Watch Now
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
Wesley and George Bryan, who have an increasingly popular YouTube channel, join Golf Today to discuss what it means to them to compete in the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Up Next
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
Korda becoming the 'Caitlin Clark of women's golf'
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss how Nelly Korda's success on the green is spreading her influence beyond just the women's golf sphere.
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
Wesley and George Bryan, who have an increasingly popular YouTube channel, join Golf Today to discuss what it means to them to compete in the Myrtle Beach Classic.
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
What Rory's board departure means for the PGA Tour
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on the fallout from Rory McIlroy not returning to the PGA Tour policy board, exploring what it means for Webb Simpson, the PGA Tour-PIF deal and golf's future.
Roundtable: Mickelson’s threat, Gooch’s PGA invite
Roundtable: Mickelson's threat, Gooch's PGA invite
Golf Today welcomes Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard to react to Phil Mickelson's "ludicrous" threat of LIV Golf players boycotting major championships, Talor Gooch's PGA invite, Jordan Spieth's health and Viktor Hovland.
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today for a roundtable about the final year of the Wells Fargo Championship and whether the PGA Tour needs to be more stringent on exemptions for those not on the Policy Board.
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
Fresh off of winning the John Shippen Cognizant Cup to earn the chance to compete in the Cognizant Founders Cup, amateur Ashley Shaw expresses her excitement about competing with the pros.
Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship
Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship
Todd Lewis provides an update on Ludvig Åberg, who withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship due to a knee issue, but still plans to participate in the PGA Championship next week.
Korda attends Met Gala amid historic LPGA tour run
Korda attends Met Gala amid historic LPGA tour run
Nelly Korda, who is eyeing her sixth straight LPGA tour win this weekend at the Cognizant Founders Cup, took part in fashion’s biggest night, attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in New York City.
Koepka an underrated bet to defend PGA Champ.
Koepka an underrated bet to defend PGA Champ.
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the influx of teenaged men's golfers making waves in professional events, the importance of this week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and more.
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
With U.S. Open preparations underway, USGA Chief Champions Officer John Bodenhamer joins Golf Today to share the history behind host-site Pinehurst No. 2, what players can expect in North Carolina and more.