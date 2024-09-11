Watch Now
Fallon previews golf match vs. DJ Khaled
Jimmy Fallon joins Golf Today to preview the upcoming Cardigan Classic between himself and DJ Khaled, discuss his love for golf, remember his experiences with Tiger Woods and more.
Up Next
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
Amy Rogers walks with Solheim Cup captain's pick Anna Nordqvist, who shares how she'll be able to use experience to her advantage as a nine-time participant, what it's been like to compete against Lexi Thompson and more.
Fallon previews golf match vs. DJ Khaled
Fallon previews golf match vs. DJ Khaled
Jimmy Fallon joins Golf Today to preview the upcoming Cardigan Classic between himself and DJ Khaled, discuss his love for golf, remember his experiences with Tiger Woods and more.
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
Jon Rahm needs to play four DP World Tour events to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup team even as a captain's pick, and Rahm intends to play upcoming events in order to keep his standing.
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
Rory McIlroy claims he's not trying to send a message with the PGA Tour vs. LIV match featuring himself, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka -- but what will the match mean for the future of golf?
Thompson’s been a fixture for U.S. at Solheim Cup
Thompson's been a fixture for U.S. at Solheim Cup
Amy Rogers previews what could be Lexi Thompson's final Solheim Cup, as captain Stacy Lewis describes how the event brings out the best in Thompson and her golf game.
Lee doesn’t ‘remember much’ from 2015 Solheim Cup
Lee doesn't 'remember much' from 2015 Solheim Cup
Alison Lee spoke to the media ahead of her 2024 Solheim Cup appearance, discussing what she remembers from her experience on the team in the 2015 Solheim Cup.
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men’s teams
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men's teams
Brentley Romine joins Golf Today to discuss the most intriguing teams and players on both the men's and women's sides during the college golf season.
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
After a cold plunge gone wrong briefly cost Mark Hubbard his phone -- and thus a Procore Championship spot, after missing registration -- he joined Golf Today to chat about qualifying on Monday anyway and his game.
Homa was ‘most controversial’ President’s Cup pick
Homa was 'most controversial' President's Cup pick
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today's roundtable to discuss the upcoming President's Cup and what to look out for, as well as the PGA Tour's schedule changes.