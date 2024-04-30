 Skip navigation
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
Former MVP Mike Trout needs surgery on torn meniscus, Angels hope he can return this season
Carson Beck
2025 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg
Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls

nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext10swing5_240430__771928.jpg
Lowry enjoys big weekend for Aon Next 10 standings
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_240430.jpg
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
Former MVP Mike Trout needs surgery on torn meniscus, Angels hope he can return this season
Carson Beck
2025 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg
Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls

nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext10swing5_240430__771928.jpg
Lowry enjoys big weekend for Aon Next 10 standings
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_240430.jpg
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in

Spieth 'searching' going into CJ Cup Byron Nelson

April 30, 2024 04:26 PM
Rex Hoggard and the Golf Today crew discuss realistic expectations for Jordan Spieth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week and debate if he's still a top-25 player on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext10swing5_240430__771928.jpg
1:07
Lowry enjoys big weekend for Aon Next 10 standings
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_240430.jpg
5:34
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in
nbc_golf_gt_spiethchat_240430.jpg
2:54
Spieth ‘searching’ going into CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardreport_240430.jpg
5:38
Attention turns to Spieth after Zalatoris setback
Miles_Russell.jpg
5:40
Russell has more to show after ‘unreal’ few weeks
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_240429.jpg
5:13
Roundtable: Is Scheffler, Korda’s play being lost?
nbc_golf_gc_xanderandcantlayintv_240425.jpg
1:44
Cantlay, Schauffele ‘comfortable’ playing together
nbc_golf_burkowskicoodyintv_240424.jpg
5:41
Brother combos excited for Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_mcilroylowry_240424.jpg
10:58
McIlroy uncertain on a return to policy board
nbc_golf_gt_greenintv_240423.jpg
4:48
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance
