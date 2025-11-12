Watch Now
Korda on Clark: 'Nice to be alongside greats'
Nelly Korda joins Golf Today from the ANNIKA Pro-Am, where she's playing alongside WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, to reflect on her return from a neck injury, how Clark brings people together across sports and more.
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
Play-by-play commentator Kate Scott joins Golf Today, discussing Caitlin Clark's presence at The ANNIKA and how she's been able to take the country by storm.
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
WNBA star Caitlin Clark tees off at the 2025 LPGA ANNIKA pro-am, as her Indiana Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull serve as guest caddies. She also got a few words of advice from Nelly Korda on the green.
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
Paige Mackenzie and Karen Stupples discuss Caitlin Clark playing The Annika pro-am for the second straight year, Kai Trump being a sponsor exemption for the tournament, Craig Kessler trying to grow the game and more.
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
Rory McIlroy discusses the new award in his name and his emotions toward the DP World Tour before Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to the Grand Slam winner's comments.
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding which golfer will have a better 2026 between Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss several storylines ahead of the Annika driven by Gainbridge, including further reasons for Kai Trump's sponsor exemption, Caitlin Clark's outlook, and more.
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Today ahead of the LPGA’s 2025 Annika pro-am on Nov. 12 and discusses Caitlin Clark's involvement for the second consecutive year, as well as changes to the LPGA Tour.
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
Golf Today dives into every angle of Ben Griffin's win at the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing why it solidifies his place among the PGA Tour's best players as he trends up in a major way.