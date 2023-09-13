Watch Now
PIF's U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
Rex Hoggard reports on a subpoena that was sent to the U.S. Subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund and what the U.S. government is seeking.
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup
Team Europe's Maja Stark joins Golf Today to discuss what she expects to be a "nerve-racking" Solheim Cup and with whom she might like to be paired.
Khang looking to continue strong season at Solheim
Megan Khang joins Golf Today to discuss her first LPGA Tour win at the CPKC Women's Open, the goals she had set for this season and her role on her third Solheim Cup Team USA.
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
Martin Kaymer sinks the final putt of the 2012 Ryder Cup, helping Team Europe overcome a four-point deficit at the start of the final day and winning at Medinah Country Club.
Bigger Ryder Cup snub: Bradley or Meronk?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner examine why Keegan Bradley and Adrian Meronk were not selected as captain's picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Inside Park’s emotional return to the LPGA Tour
Jane Park reflects on her moving return to golf at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational after stepping away to take care of her young daughter, Grace.
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
Caleb Surratt joins Golf Today to reflect on his stellar performance at the 2023 Walker Cup, where he successfully managed to maintain his composure in high-stress situations.
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Padraig Harrington, who won the Irish Open in 2007, catches up with Golf Today’s Steve Burkowski about returning to participate in the 2023 Irish Open and how he plans to enjoy playing the home tournament.
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup
Gemma Dryburgh joins Golf Today ahead of participating in the 2023 Solheim Cup as a member of the European team.