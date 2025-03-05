 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Edwin Díaz
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
2025 Fantasy Preview: Devin Williams

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfssaquon_250305.jpg
Barkley a top-three fantasy option ‘at worst’
nbc_roto_garcia_250305.jpg
Rangers’ Garcia can be a 25-20 player in 2025
nbc_roto_rbssasaki_250305.jpg
Sasaki’s ADP to soar after electric Dodgers debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Edwin Díaz
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
2025 Fantasy Preview: Devin Williams

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfssaquon_250305.jpg
Barkley a top-three fantasy option ‘at worst’
nbc_roto_garcia_250305.jpg
Rangers’ Garcia can be a 25-20 player in 2025
nbc_roto_rbssasaki_250305.jpg
Sasaki’s ADP to soar after electric Dodgers debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal would be ideal for golf

March 5, 2025 01:54 PM
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to analyze Rory McIlroy's comments about a potential PGA Tour-PIF deal, discussing the "momentum" between the two sides.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_mcilroysoundreax_250305.jpg
9:10
McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal would be ideal for golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_dechambeaulivfuture_250305.jpg
5:20
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersoundreax_250305.jpg
4:34
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigertalk_250304.jpg
7:07
How Tiger ‘separated himself’ during 2000 season
Now Playing
lydiakohsbcgolftoday.jpg
6:31
Ko playing with ‘new sense of freedom’ in 2025
Now Playing
nbc_golf_monahan_250304.jpg
2:22
Monahan reveals PGA Tour ‘has momentum in 2025'
Now Playing
nbc_golftoday_burkowskiromine_250303.jpg
7:43
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golftoday_jordanspieth_250303.jpg
5:38
Does Spieth deserve sponsor exemption to API?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pumaequiptmentroom_250226.jpg
1:38
Puma’s new spikeless shoes elevate your game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowryhit_25026.jpg
9:42
Lowry explains why Ryder Cup is so special
Now Playing