Watch Now
McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal would be ideal for golf
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to analyze Rory McIlroy's comments about a potential PGA Tour-PIF deal, discussing the "momentum" between the two sides.
Up Next
McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal would be ideal for golf
McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal would be ideal for golf
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to analyze Rory McIlroy's comments about a potential PGA Tour-PIF deal, discussing the "momentum" between the two sides.
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
Golf Today discusses Bryson DeChambeau's comments when asked about a potential return to the PGA Tour, and why it's not surprising to see him dismiss rumors while he's under contract with LIV Golf.
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
Scheffler 'caught up' ahead of defense at Bay Hill
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on Scottie Scheffler as he looks to defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and if he feels "caught up" from injury seeking a third win at Bay Hill.
How Tiger ‘separated himself’ during 2000 season
How Tiger 'separated himself' during 2000 season
George Savaricas and Rex Hoggard look back at Tiger Woods' victory during the 2000 Arnold Palmer Invitational, discussing just how dominant he was during the legendary 2000 season.
Ko playing with ‘new sense of freedom’ in 2025
Ko playing with 'new sense of freedom' in 2025
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Lydia Ko winning the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship, thoughts on a potential new commissioner and more.
Monahan reveals PGA Tour ‘has momentum in 2025'
Monahan reveals PGA Tour 'has momentum in 2025'
Golf Today discusses PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's media scrum ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and "the positive momentum" the Tour has in 2025.
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
Highsmith 'stuck to process' at Cognizant Classic
Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine join Golf Today to discuss Joe Highsmith winning his first PGA Tour title at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and Luke Clanton earning his PGA Tour card.
Does Spieth deserve sponsor exemption to API?
Does Spieth deserve sponsor exemption to API?
With Jordan Spieth missing a spot in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Golf Today debates "meritocracy vs. marketing" when it comes to exemption for signature events on the PGA Tour and more from the roundtable.
Puma’s new spikeless shoes elevate your game
Puma's new spikeless shoes elevate your game
Matt Adams examines Puma's Ignite Elevate 2, the latest spikeless shoe with style and comfort you can feel on and off the course.