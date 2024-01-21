 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Rory's best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 4

January 21, 2024 01:00 PM
Relive Rory McIlroy's performance from the Final Round of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
Up Next
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd4hl_240121.jpg
2:10
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd4hl_240121.jpg
8:59
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
2:49
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
1:48
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
9:02
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
5:10
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
0:57
Langer discusses future at the Masters, U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhang_240117.jpg
8:09
Zhang wants to stay ‘grounded’ going into ’24 Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240117.jpg
2:26
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_goodgoodgolf_240117.jpg
6:15
How Lee and Good Good Golf’s relationship began
Now Playing