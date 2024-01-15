Watch Now
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf today to discuss Rory McIlroy's performance at the Dubai Invitational, explaining why the 34-year-old shouldn't be too concerned with the mistakes he made in his 2024 debut.
Roundtable: Top storylines for 2024 LPGA season
Karen Stupples and Paige Mackenzie join the Golf Today Writers' Roundtable to discuss the biggest storylines to follow in the upcoming 2024 LPGA season, including Rose Zhang, Lilia Vu and Tour sponsorships.
Roundtable: Murray’s redemption, sponsorship woes
Damon Hack, Ryan Lavner, Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch discuss Grayson Murray's redemptive playoff, sponsorship struggles and Carl Yuan's contentious tournament moment in the Golf Today Writers' Roundtable.
C. Kim making PGA Tour debut at the Sony Open
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to share his conversation with rookie Chan Kim, who shares his preparation ahead of his PGA Tour debut on home soil at the Sony Open and his goals for the upcoming season.
Woodland makes emotional return post brain surgery
Gary Woodland tells Todd Lewis of his journey back to the PGA Tour after brain surgery, including the harrowing fear he experienced throughout the process and the support from family and the golf world along the way.
Will Rahm be able to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup?
John Huggan joins Golf Today to share his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's preparations, and discusses the likelihood of Jon Rahm being able to participate in the 2025 Ryder Cup due to his LIV Golf involvement.
Slumbers to step down as R&A CEO by end of 2024
R&A CEO Martin Slumbers announced he's stepping down by the end of 2024. Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack weigh in on his legacy in golf, including increasing purses in the women's game and the golf ball rollback.
Zalatoris more efficient ahead of PGA Tour return
Todd Lewis catches up with Will Zalatoris, who says his swing is different but more efficient as he gears up for the Sony Open, his first PGA Tour start since March 2023 due to back injury.
Cole: ‘Incredible’ to be named PGA Tour ROY
Eric Cole joins Golf Today to discuss being named the 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, as well as how he is improving his game and goals for the 2024 season.