MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins Luis Arraez
Arraez scratched from Marlins’ lineup because of left ankle sprain
Chicago Cubs Nick Madrigal
Cubs place Madrigal on IL, recall Young from minors
Matt Moore Cleveland Guardians
Reliever Moore claimed by Marlins off waivers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_rahm_230919.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Ryder Cup Spotlight: Xander Schauffele

September 15, 2023 12:00 PM
There is no area of the game where Xander Schauffele has a particular weakness, and the U.S. Ryder Cup Team is looking to take advantage of that at Marco Simone.
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_rahm_230919.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_gt_hagesteadint_230919.jpg
8:25
Hagestad credits breaks from golf for success
nbc_golf_gt_dinhint_230919.jpg
5:29
Dinh recaps U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur comeback
nbc_golf_gt_schauffelev2_230919.jpg
7:35
Schauffele: Ryder Cup will be ‘a dogfight’
nbc_golf_gt_nguyenint_230919.jpg
6:05
Nguyen prepping for PURE Insurance Championship
nbc_golf_gt_nancylopezint_230919.jpg
11:49
Lopez reflects on first-ever Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_capgemiperfectapproach_230919.jpg
0:31
Relive U.S. clinching win at 2020 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gc_bestofuspresser_230919.jpg
9:14
Kang testing Solheim course without usual clubs
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_burns_230918.jpg
1:04
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
