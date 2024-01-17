Watch Now
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
Scottie Scheffler explains why he enjoys playing at The American Express, saying the lack of weather conditions in La Quinta allow him to assess the progress of his game.
Up Next
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
Donovan’s strategy at HGV Tournament of Champions
Cobra’s Dark Speed Driver can be a great addition
Parsons preparing for 2024 Tournament of Champions
Putting key for Thomas to return to form on Tour
Smoltz: ‘Mental toughness’ is separator in golf
Inside the unique winner-only field at TOC
Roundtable: Top storylines for 2024 LPGA season
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
