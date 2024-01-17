 Skip navigation
Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorylivgolf_240117.jpg
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Jerry_Jones.jpg
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys

Watch Now

Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx

January 17, 2024 12:58 PM
Scottie Scheffler explains why he enjoys playing at The American Express, saying the lack of weather conditions in La Quinta allow him to assess the progress of his game.
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240117.jpg
2:26
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
nbc_golf_gt_rorylivgolf_240117.jpg
6:46
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
nbc_golf_gt_landondonovan_240116.jpg
8:07
Donovan’s strategy at HGV Tournament of Champions
nbc_golf_gt_darkspeeddriver_240116.jpg
2:22
Cobra’s Dark Speed Driver can be a great addition
nbc_golf_gt_chandlerparsonsintv_240116.jpg
7:25
Parsons preparing for 2024 Tournament of Champions
PNC Championship - Final Round
6:42
Putting key for Thomas to return to form on Tour
nbc_golf_gt_johnsmoltzintv_240116.jpg
10:56
Smoltz: ‘Mental toughness’ is separator in golf
nbc_golf_gt_lpgahiltondebuts_240116.jpg
3:45
Inside the unique winner-only field at TOC
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_240115.jpg
11:23
Roundtable: Top storylines for 2024 LPGA season
nbc_golf_gt_roundtabledpwt_240115.jpg
7:05
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
