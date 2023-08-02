 Skip navigation
Top News

Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Shane van Gisbergen to make oval debut in Truck Series at Indianapolis
MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Seawell walks down memory lane post Hodges victory

August 2, 2023 01:43 PM
Jay Seawell takes a trip down memory lane, from being Lee Hodges' college coach, to seeing Hodges succeed as a PGA Tour winner.
nbc_golf_gcpod_gchitv2_230802.jpg
3:33
Who are the standout players from the season?
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
6:16
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
7:21
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
6:22
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_mediateint_230802.jpg
11:07
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
nbc_golf_gt_lewisseg_230802.jpg
6:21
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
nbc_golf_gt_brownint_230802.jpg
11:28
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board
nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
3:50
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
7:07
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
5:04
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
nbc_golf_gt_bubbletalk_230801.jpg
5:43
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players
nbc_golf_gt_bradfaxon_230801.jpg
12:36
Faxon fed up with scrutiny on Rory’s putting
