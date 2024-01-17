Watch Now
Stricker: 'Very concerned' with state of PGA Tour
Steve Stricker joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the state of the PGA Tour, why he's concerned with the Tour's future, what changes could be made moving forward and more.
