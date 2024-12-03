 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 10 Alabama State at Iowa
How to watch Northwestern vs Iowa: live stream info for tonight’s men’s Big Ten college basketball game
Linkon Cure.png
Tight End Linkon Cure Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Will Black.png
Offensive Lineman Will Black Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241103.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Packers vs. Lions on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 10 Alabama State at Iowa
How to watch Northwestern vs Iowa: live stream info for tonight’s men’s Big Ten college basketball game
Linkon Cure.png
Tight End Linkon Cure Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Will Black.png
Offensive Lineman Will Black Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241103.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Packers vs. Lions on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Woods' season in 2000 defied golf logic

December 3, 2024 10:50 AM
Nearly 25 years removed from what is widely regarded as the greatest season in the history of golf, Rich Lerner looks back on the phenomenon that was Tiger Woods in 2000.
Up Next
tiger_mpx.jpg
10:19
How Tiger authored his ‘transcendent’ 2000 season
Now Playing
nbc_gt_lerneressayv2_241203.jpg
2:43
Woods’ season in 2000 defied golf logic
Now Playing
nbc_gt_bestoftiger_241203.jpg
10:31
Tiger taking up ‘spokesman’ role for PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_gt_toddhit_241203.jpg
9:35
When will Tiger return to play amid back injury?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lincicomeintvonmarcoux_241202.jpg
7:49
Lincicome lays out goals for LPGA’s next commish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_paigeonmarcoux_241202.jpg
9:18
Next LPGA Commissioner must have a clear vision
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_abbotintvonmarcoux_241202.jpg
11:17
Marcoux Samaan to step down as LPGA commissioner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkdeskreax_241120.jpg
7:30
Clark’s influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_riskrewardchallenge_241120.jpg
4:35
Thitikul wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnerroundtable_241120.jpg
8:44
Do top players have ‘too much say’ on PGA Tour?
Now Playing