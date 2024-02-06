Watch Now
WM Phoenix Open has become 'the people's open'
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the development of the WM Phoenix Open into "the world's largest cocktail party," Wyndham Clark's comments on staying with the PGA Tour and more.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the development of the WM Phoenix Open into "the world's largest cocktail party," Wyndham Clark's comments on staying with the PGA Tour and more.
Bubbie Broders and Brad Dalke of the 'Good, Good' guys talk about the Good Good Desert Open, streaming on Peacock, and how they build an audience in golf.
Ahead of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, Kira K. Dixon catches up with Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox to discuss their first appearance at the tournament.
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's comments on LIV and PIF, Wyndham Clark winning a shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am and what the current state of golf is in 2024.
PGA Tour Rules Official Gary Young joins Golf Today to discuss what went into the decision to shorten this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 54 holes due to inclement weather.
Wyndham Clark details how he found out about his Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory after the event was shortened to 54 holes, what worked in his putting game and much more.
Continuing Black History Month, Jeffrey Wright tells the story of Langston Golf Club and how it was instrumental in the growth of the game of golf for African Americans.
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Today to review differences in driving distance at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill over the years and highlight why these stats matter ahead of this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Golf Today highlights notable golfers making up the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 ahead of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.