 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hug Christian Lundgaard and Bobby Rahal - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m86776.jpg
Bobby Rahal describes brutal physical toll of team’s slump, firings: ‘May was hell for me’
rory.jpg
The 151st Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
SKI-CAN-WORLD
Lake Louise’s three-decade run on Alpine skiing World Cup snapped

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_mattfitzpatrickpress_230717.jpg
Fitzpatrick excited for younger brother to compete
nbc_moto_wsbkitalyhlv3_230716.jpg
Highlights: World Superbike Round 7 - Italy
nbc_golf_lftheopen_rorywalkandtalk_230717.jpg
Mcllroy ‘carefree’ heading into The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hug Christian Lundgaard and Bobby Rahal - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m86776.jpg
Bobby Rahal describes brutal physical toll of team’s slump, firings: ‘May was hell for me’
rory.jpg
The 151st Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
SKI-CAN-WORLD
Lake Louise’s three-decade run on Alpine skiing World Cup snapped

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_mattfitzpatrickpress_230717.jpg
Fitzpatrick excited for younger brother to compete
nbc_moto_wsbkitalyhlv3_230716.jpg
Highlights: World Superbike Round 7 - Italy
nbc_golf_lftheopen_rorywalkandtalk_230717.jpg
Mcllroy ‘carefree’ heading into The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jordan relives memorable moments as a spectator

July 17, 2023 11:57 AM
Matthew Jordan describes growing up as a local watching Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Rory Mcllroy, and other greats be in contention at The Open Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lftheopen_rorywalkandtalk_230717.jpg
3:37
Mcllroy ‘carefree’ heading into The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_camsmithpress_230717.jpg
15:07
Smith says he improved after 2022 Open win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_coursechanges_230717.jpg
5:31
Royal Liverpool undergoes changes for The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
1:42
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd4ehl_230716.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stephcurrywinningputt_230716.jpg
4:14
Curry wins ACC with clutch eagle putt on No. 18
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stephcurryacchl_230716__468841.jpg
6:52
Highlights: Best of Steph Curry at ACC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_accrd3hl_230716.jpg
10:56
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stephcurrytrophy_230716.jpg
2:35
Curry ‘always dreamt’ of winning on an 18th hole
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dellcurryintv_230716.jpg
0:40
Dell: Steph’s win ‘like a three at the buzzer’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mahomeskelceintv_230716.jpg
1:13
Mahomes ‘getting too old’ to hang out with Kelce
Now Playing
nbc_golf_joshallenintv_230716.jpg
0:48
Allen: ‘Lot of comments’ in Mahomes, Kelce group
Now Playing