 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Omega European Masters 2025 - Day Four
Thriston Lawrence overcomes early errors to win Omega European Masters
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Omega European Masters 2025 - Day Four
Thriston Lawrence overcomes early errors to win Omega European Masters
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston

August 31, 2025 11:35 AM
Check out two excellent shots by Atthaya Thitikul and Nelly Korda in the third round of the FM Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgaday3v2_250830.jpg
12:34
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd1_250828.jpg
15:46
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
henderson.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacpkcrd3_250823.jpg
9:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
6:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
8:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
8:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
Portland_2_raw.jpg
7:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
7:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
03:26
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring
nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
01:45
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3
nbc_pl_bhamchl_250831.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_nfwhupostgame_250831.jpg
01:52
Reactions from West Ham’s epic finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_whulatewin_250831.jpg
16:40
Highlights: West Ham’s dominant finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gruda carves through City’s to give Brighton lead
nbc_pl_whugoal3_250831.jpg
01:37
Wilson heads West Ham 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250831.jpg
03:54
Paqueta’s penalty doubles West Ham’s lead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250831.jpg
01:38
Bowen fires West Ham 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
03:15
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_250831.jpg
05:35
Guehi ‘open’ to Liverpool, expect ‘wild 24 hours’
nbc_pl_haalandgoalmci_250831.jpg
01:34
Haaland tucks away Man City’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_ornunited_250831.jpg
03:43
Neville: Amorim ‘a bit all over the place’
nbc_pl_potterfail_250831.jpg
03:59
Is Potter the right manager for West Ham?
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250831.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
nbc_rtf_unctcupreview_250831.jpg
03:34
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
nbc_rtf_bamafsureax_250830.jpg
02:41
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
nbc_rtf_firstimpressions_250831.jpg
05:40
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions
nbc_rtf_osutexasreax_250831.jpg
09:59
Manning, Texas fall to Ohio State in great matchup
nbc_nba_shammgodintv_250830.jpg
23:05
Shammgod on Kobe’s legacy, Magic’s upcoming season
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_250831.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Underwood makes debut vs. New Mexico
nbc_cfb_genesismichigannewmex_250830.jpg
10:56
Highlights: Michigan powers past New Mexico
nbc_cfb_texosufox_250830.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Ohio State stifles QB Manning, Texas
nbc_cfb_michiganpostint_250830.jpg
01:57
Moore, Haynes and Hillman reflect on ‘team win’
nbc_cfb_michiganruntd_250830.jpg
03:27
Haynes’ 59-yarder sets up third TD against UNM
nbc_nas_nxsportl_250830.jpg
09:45
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Portland on The CW
nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
01:11
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan