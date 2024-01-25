 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Five things to watch in the 2024 Rolex 24: A viewer’s guide to a star-studded Daytona
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy
Emily Chan, Spencer Howe lead figure skating nationals in return to pairs’ competition
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_superbowlmvpoddsv2_240125.jpg
Jackson, Purdy clear bets for Super Bowl LVIII MVP
nbc_dps_dponthechargershiringjimharbaugh_240125.jpg
Herbert ‘is on the clock’ with Jim Harbaugh
nbc_ffhh_byronintv_240125.jpg
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Five things to watch in the 2024 Rolex 24: A viewer’s guide to a star-studded Daytona
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy
Emily Chan, Spencer Howe lead figure skating nationals in return to pairs’ competition
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_superbowlmvpoddsv2_240125.jpg
Jackson, Purdy clear bets for Super Bowl LVIII MVP
nbc_dps_dponthechargershiringjimharbaugh_240125.jpg
Herbert ‘is on the clock’ with Jim Harbaugh
nbc_ffhh_byronintv_240125.jpg
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 1

January 25, 2024 03:02 PM
Check out the top moments from the first day of action at the LPGA Dive On Championship, where Nelly Korda already holds a two-shot lead.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgadriveonrd1hls_240125.jpg
6:41
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240125.jpg
1:19
Korda relishing hometown support at LPGA Drive On
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lydiakointv_240122.jpg
7:29
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
8:54
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
3:01
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcneilintv_240121.jpg
1:16
McNeil reflects on Hilton Grand Vacations TOC win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hiltonrd3hl_240120.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hiltonrd2hl_240118.jpg
5:39
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
2:49
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
1:48
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
Now Playing