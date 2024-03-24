 Skip navigation
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects: March 25
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Spencer Dinwiddie flourishes in spot start
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Houston vs Texas A&amp;M
Houston gives top 8 seeds clean sweep to Sweet 16, holding off Aggies 100-95

nbc_golf_maltanicarrymoreweight_240324.jpg
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
nbc_gc_maltanireaction_240324.jpg
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship

Watch Now

Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4

March 24, 2024 06:07 PM
See the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, taking place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.
nbc_golf_nellyintv_240324__602150.jpg
1:09
Korda: ‘Aging myself’ with nailbiter finishes
nbc_golf_seripakhl_240324.jpg
7:42
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_lpga_firhillsrd3hl_240323.jpg
8:45
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_firhillshighlight_240322.jpg
8:02
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpga_seripackrd1hl_240321.jpg
4:15
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gtrosezhang_240320.jpg
2:14
Zhang balancing school and life on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
2:37
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
nbc_golf_gc_seripakintv_240319.jpg
9:01
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
nbc_golf_bluebayrd4_240310.jpg
4:48
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgabluebayrd3_240309.jpg
6:20
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3
