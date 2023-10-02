Watch Now
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third and final round of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Watch the best shots and moments from the third and final round of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee react to Patrick Cantlay's performance in an important Day 2 for the Ryder Cup U.S. Team, in which the Americans kept themselves hanging around entering Sunday singles action.
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of Solheim Cup action, where the U.S. and Europe go head-to-head in singles match play resulting in a thrilling finish for Europe.
Carlota Ciganda birdies the par-3 17th to defeat Nelly Korda and capture the 14th point for Team Europe, who retains the Solheim Cup.
Angel Yin birdies the par-3 hole No. 17, and Celine Boutier misses her birdie putt, winning the match for Team U.S. and earning a point at the Solheim Cup.
Team Europe's Leona Maguire stayed hot on Sunday in Spain, battling back from an early deficit in her singles match against Team USA's Rose Zhang during Day 3 of the 2023 Solheim Cup.
Leona Maguire put on a show during Sunday singles at the 2023 Solheim Cup with the highlight being a long-distance eagle bomb at the par-4 14th, set up by a stellar drive.