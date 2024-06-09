Watch Now
Strom: 'Everything clicked' during major comeback
After notching the sixth 60 in LPGA history, Linnea Strom discussed her stunning round. The Swedish golfer took the clubhouse lead after being tied for 52nd place entering the final round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic.
Strom’s first career LPGA victory felt ‘surreal’
After winning her first LPGA Tour title at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Linnea Strom detailed her approach to the historic final round, in which she shot a final round 60 to vault into the lead and take home the trophy.
Inside Hataoka’s DQ from LPGA Classic
The Golf Central crew breaks down Nasa Hataoka's disqualification from the ShopRite LPGA Classic, and the impact it could have on the makeup of the Japanese women's Olympic team.
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Shibuno bounces in for eagle at ShopRite Classic
In the second round of the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic, Japan's Hinako Shibuno bounces the ball in for an eagle at Seaview, Bay Course.
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the ShopRIte LPGA Classic, Arpichaya Yubol holds a three-shot lead after 18 holes.
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Yuka Saso's "incredible display" at the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why the two-time LPGA Tour winner can rival Nelly Korda as one of golf's elite.
Mental health under spotlight in professional golf
Lexi Thompson's retirement and the tragic passing of Grayson Murray have put mental health in focus in professional golf, emphasizing how lonely the LPGA and PGA Tour routine can be.