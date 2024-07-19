 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Swept away: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau can’t handle windy conditions, miss cut
Chris Olave
2024 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Max Homa celebrates like he won the claret jug with 29-footer to make Open cut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagner18hole_240719.jpg
Fescue on 11 gets best of Wagner, like Lowry
nbc_golf_homabirdie18_240719.jpg
Homa fired up after 29-footer to make The Open cut
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclark_240719.jpg
Why wouldn’t Clark want to be in 3-point contest?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Swept away: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau can’t handle windy conditions, miss cut
Chris Olave
2024 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Preview
The 152nd Open - Day Two
Max Homa celebrates like he won the claret jug with 29-footer to make Open cut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagner18hole_240719.jpg
Fescue on 11 gets best of Wagner, like Lowry
nbc_golf_homabirdie18_240719.jpg
Homa fired up after 29-footer to make The Open cut
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclark_240719.jpg
Why wouldn’t Clark want to be in 3-point contest?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2

July 19, 2024 03:39 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_dana_rd2_240719.jpg
4:29
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dord1_240718.jpg
5:12
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_furueback9hl_240714.jpg
3:14
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_furuetrophy_240714.jpg
2:09
Furue awarded trophy after winning Amundi Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_amundird4hl_240714.jpg
9:59
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_chienace_240714.jpg
1:18
Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kyriacou_coughlinhlreax_240713.jpg
8:13
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
12:22
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
2:53
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amundiroundtwo_240712.jpg
10:35
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
Now Playing