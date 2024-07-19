Watch Now
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour.
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour.
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian
Watch as Ayaka Furue collects three birdies and an eagle on the final stretch in Round 4 to win the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, capturing her first major title in the process.
Furue awarded trophy after winning Amundi Evian
Japan's Ayaka Furue is presented with the trophy after winning the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship.
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, on the LPGA Tour.
Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian
Peiyun Chien’s tee shot on No. 16 takes a dramatic amount of time to roll in for a hole-in-one during the final round of the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship.
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
Watch highlights from Stephanie Kyriacou, Lauren Coughlin and Ayaka Furue in Round 3 of the Amundi Evian Championship and hear from Kyriacou and Coughlin on their rounds.
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, on the LPGA Tour.
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
Catch up on Nelly Korda's second round of the Amundi Evian Championship, which saw her go 1-over through 14 holes before play was suspended.