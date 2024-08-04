Watch Now
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's 2024 Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon.
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's 2024 Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon.
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the LPGA's 2024 Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon.
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA's 2024 Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon.
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the LPGA's 2024 CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's 2024 CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the LPGA's 2024 CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA's 2024 CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Minjee Lee discusses her "up and down year" as she tries to implement new strategies to her game ahead of the CPKC Women's Open.
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
Adam Stanley of Sportsnet joins Golf Central to talk about the importance that many LPGA players are placing on the CPKC Women's Open, the keys to winning and some of the more intriguing players in the field.