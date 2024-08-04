 Skip navigation
Top News

Barracuda Championship - Round Two
Ian Gilligan wins marathon, all-Gator final at Western Amateur
Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 4 - Andrew Short rides - MX Sports.jpg
Veteran riders Andrew Short (40+) and Mike Brown (50+) earn Loretta Lynn’s titles
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Hosted By Colin Montgomerie - Day Four
Colin Montgomerie contemplates ending year: ‘I’m not well’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_womenssenioropenrd3_240803.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240803.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2

Watch Now

Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3

August 3, 2024 08:10 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's 2024 Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd3_240803.jpg
11:45
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
7:53
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
8:29
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_LGPACPKCfinalhl_240728.jpg
5:33
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_cpkcrd3hl_240726.jpg
3:43
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2hl_240726.jpg
5:41
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_cpkcrd1hl_240725.jpg
3:47
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_leereax_240724.jpg
5:59
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
4:12
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
1:29
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
