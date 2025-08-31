 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Colorado State at Washington
Jonah Coleman runs for 177 yards, 2 TDs in Washington’s win against Colorado State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Utah at UCLA
Nico Iamaleava struggles in UCLA debut, sacked 4 times in 43-10 loss to Utah
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries
Leite comes off bench to score 19 points, five Valkyries reach double digits to beat Mystics 99-62

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
nbc_nas_bowmanstop_250831.jpg
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 4

August 31, 2025 05:54 PM
Relive the best moments from the the final round of the LPGA's FM Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
0:39
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaday3v2_250830.jpg
12:34
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd1_250828.jpg
15:46
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
henderson.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacpkcrd3_250823.jpg
9:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
6:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
8:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
8:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
Portland_2_raw.jpg
7:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
07:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
nbc_nas_bowmanstop_250831.jpg
01:51
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_nas_jarrettpick_250831.jpg
01:04
Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_nbc_sgmagic_250831.jpg
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
nbc_nba_sgkobe_250831.jpg
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
nbc_nba_sgballhandling_250831.jpg
06:54
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9hl_250831.jpg
34:49
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 9
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal