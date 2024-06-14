 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Open - Round Two
Pinehurst missed cut ‘may or may not be’ Tiger Woods’ last U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Two
U.S. Open tee times: Round 3 at Pinehurst No. 2
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Malcolm Stewart closeup in helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerdeskreax_240614.jpg
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240614.jpg
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2
nbc_golf_wagnerfifthhole_240614.jpg
Wagner demos Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy on 5th

Watch Now

Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2

June 14, 2024 06:18 PM
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic, where Ally Ewing and Grace Kim co-lead halfway through the tournament.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgameijer_240614.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_meijerlpgaclassicrnd1_240613.jpg
5:55
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_west_240610.jpg
4:06
Wie West, Lopez pay homage to LPGA founders
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sandrapalmerspeech_240610.jpg
11:36
Palmer takes her place in World Golf Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_shopriteclassicfinrdlites_240609.jpg
9:40
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_stromwinint_240609.jpg
2:02
Strom’s first career LPGA victory felt ‘surreal’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_stromint_240609.jpg
2:50
Strom: ‘Everything clicked’ during major comeback
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nasahataoka_240609.jpg
4:01
Inside Hataoka’s DQ from LPGA Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgashopriteclassicrd2_240608.jpg
4:02
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgashibunoeagle_240608.jpg
1:00
Shibuno bounces in for eagle at ShopRite Classic
Now Playing