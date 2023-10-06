 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Two
Ben Griffin’s second-round 63 propels him into Sanderson Farms lead
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Second Round
H. J. Kim maintains Ascendant LPGA lead as Lexi surges
GOLF: JUN 02 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
After tough ’23, Dahmen’s game ‘clicking’ after a little practice

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 2
BFA_Justin_Fields.jpg
Bears, Fields deserve ‘all the credit’ in WSH win
nbc_rugby_fravita_231006.jpg
Highlights: France v. Italy, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Two
Ben Griffin’s second-round 63 propels him into Sanderson Farms lead
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Second Round
H. J. Kim maintains Ascendant LPGA lead as Lexi surges
GOLF: JUN 02 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
After tough ’23, Dahmen’s game ‘clicking’ after a little practice

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 2
BFA_Justin_Fields.jpg
Bears, Fields deserve ‘all the credit’ in WSH win
nbc_rugby_fravita_231006.jpg
Highlights: France v. Italy, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong

October 6, 2023 07:14 PM
Paige Mackenzie catches with Lexi Thompson after she finishes The Ascendant second round and talks about how her game trending.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonint_231006.jpg
1:15
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
11:26
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd1hl_231005.jpg
1:58
Highlights, The Ascendant LPGA, Round 1
Now Playing
Solheim Cup
11:46
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_walmartchampionshipfinalrdehl_231001.jpg
12:52
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgard3ehl_230930.jpg
12:18
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_230930.jpg
2:08
Cantlay’s huge day helps give US ‘prayer’s chance’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nwarkansasrd1_230929.jpg
6:54
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimcupday3hls_230924.jpg
19:54
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_europewinscup_230924.jpg
0:55
Ciganda’s heroics keep Solheim Cup in Europe
Now Playing