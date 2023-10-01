 Skip navigation
Top News

This Week in Golf (September 28 – October 4)
Ryder Cup: Full list of winners from each year
Thumbnail
Future sites for the Ryder Cup matches
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
UPDATED: Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_231001.jpg
Lowe Down: Aston Villa’s ceiling ‘is very high’
nbc_pl_update_231001.jpg
PL Update: 10-men Forest salvage draw v. Brentford
nbc_pl_frankintv_231001.jpg
Frank: Brentford ‘clearly should’ve won’ v. Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Europe wins Ryder Cup after Fowler concession

October 1, 2023 11:41 AM
This putt concession from Rickie Fowler to Tommy Fleetwood on No. 16 was the clincher that gave Europe its seventh straight Ryder Cup win on home soil.