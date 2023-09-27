Koepka an 'intimidating' presence for U.S.

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Hatton bringing passion - and profanity - to the Ryder Cup
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
Jets RB Hall could be a fantasy buy-low candidate
How McIlroy came around on Ryder Cup
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Hatton bringing passion - and profanity - to the Ryder Cup
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
Jets RB Hall could be a fantasy buy-low candidate
How McIlroy came around on Ryder Cup
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Koepka an 'intimidating' presence for U.S.
September 27, 2023 12:46 PM
Brooks Koepka got back to his best game during the 2023 season; can he impose his will for the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup?
Close Ad