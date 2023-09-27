 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Week 4 Optimal FLEX Plays: Adam Thielen looks to torch former team
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Sam Burns already turning heads in Ryder Cup debut
2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Clark on Rory; wonders if Euros might ‘leak oil’ on Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_montgomerieonbulletinboardandfourball_230927.jpg
Montgomerie emphasizes team effort at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_bonallackdeathreactions_230927.jpg
Former R&A secretary Bonallack dies at 88
nbc_pft_steelersexcuse_230927.jpg
Tomlin doesn’t want diverted flight to be ‘excuse’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy: Europe going through transitional period

September 27, 2023 09:47 AM
Rory McIlroy remarks on the "fantastic" environment ahead of his seventh Ryder Cup and the "transitional period" the European team is currently undergoing with new players and an eye on the future.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rorypresser_230927.jpg
14:24
McIlroy: Europe going through transitional period
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rydercupconditionsv2_230926__179891.jpg
7:21
Graduated rough a good decision for Team Europe?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_jonrahmpresser_230926.jpg
10:27
Rahm looks forward to team bonding at Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deskreacteurov2_230925_1920x1080.jpg
3:02
Bad call for Donald to start with foursomes?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwchampionshilfinalrdehl_230917.jpg
23:25
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwchampionshiprd3ehl_230916.jpg
18:07
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwpgachampionshiprd2ehl_230915.jpg
15:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
BMW PGA Championship 2023 - Day One - Wentworth Golf Club
11:24
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenfinalrdhlv2_230910.jpg
11:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroywaterballs_230910.jpg
2:05
Rory’s hopes washed away with two water balls
Now Playing