McIlroy: Europe going through transitional period
Rory McIlroy remarks on the "fantastic" environment ahead of his seventh Ryder Cup and the "transitional period" the European team is currently undergoing with new players and an eye on the future.
Rory McIlroy remarks on the "fantastic" environment ahead of his seventh Ryder Cup and the "transitional period" the European team is currently undergoing with new players and an eye on the future.
Graduated rough a good decision for Team Europe?
The Live From crew debates the course setup decisions made by Team Europe at Marco Simone and whether the trimming of the rough will play out well for them at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Rahm looks forward to team bonding at Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm discusses how his experience with the Ryder Cup differs from the approach other rookies at the event will have.
Bad call for Donald to start with foursomes?
The Golf Central panel reacts to Luke Donald mentioning that he wants to start Friday with foursomes, something the European side hasn't done on home soil since 1993, but Brandel Chamblee details why it could backfire.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots from the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots from the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.