 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Record
Jets at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Bengals at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Rory McIlroy the face of European resolve and a return to dominance in the Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
nbc_cfb_minnperich_250929.jpg
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Record
Jets at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Bengals at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Rory McIlroy the face of European resolve and a return to dominance in the Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
nbc_cfb_minnperich_250929.jpg
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup

September 29, 2025 09:00 AM
Check out some of the best shots and statistics from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where Europe secured a road win over the United States.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_envelope_250928.jpg
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
nbc_golf_keeganbradleydiscussion_250928.jpg
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
nbc_golf_presserlukeonrory_250928.jpg
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
EuroPresserFullMPX.jpg
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_uspresser_250928.jpg
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
nbc_golf_sales_ecolabbestmatch_250928.jpg
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_rydercupfinalrd_250928.jpg
22:29
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 3 Sunday Singles
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd3_250928.jpg
02:42
Lowry steps up for Europeans during Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_liftingtrophy_250928.jpg
04:22
Europe lifts Ryder Cup trophy, basks in cheers
nbc_golf_capgemini_250928.jpg
02:04
Lowry’s critical putt retains Ryder Cup for Europe
nbc_golf_roryintv_250928.jpg
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_lowrywinningputt_250928.jpg
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
jt_copy.jpg
03:32
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
nbc_golf_roryfaninteraction_250928.jpg
01:02
Fans use squeaky rubber ducks to distract Rory
nbc_golf_threemobile_250928.jpg
49
Most electric walkouts from Day 3 of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250928.jpg
01:29
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
nbc_golf_penske_250927.jpg
01:30
Fleetwood ‘unstoppable’ as top Ryder Cup mover
nbc_golf_keeganbradleypresser_250927.jpg
14:13
Bradley: Have to ‘tip your cap’ to the Europeans
nbc_golf_lukedonaldpresser_250927.jpg
12:34
Donald: We wanted to ‘create history’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd2v2_250927.jpg
03:47
Europe’s Fleetwood, Rose dominate Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_livefromtoddlewis_250927.jpg
13:52
Analyzing drama between Bryson, Rose, others
nbc_golf_rydercuplatehl_250927.jpg
19:33
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Fourballs
nbc_golf_capgeminiv2_250927.jpg
02:27
McIlroy, Rose clutch for Europe on Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_ecolabv3_250927.jpg
02:45
McIlroy and Lowry topple Thomas and Young on Day 2
nbc_golf_paulmcginley_250927.jpg
07:46
McGinley: Europe ‘extraordinary’ at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_whoopv2_250927.jpg
57
Thomas pushes through nerves on Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_roryandshaneintv_250927.jpg
01:57
Rory: Thomas-Young match win ‘hugely satisfying’
nbc_golf_roseandfleetwoodintv_250927.jpg
02:43
Rose explains heated exchange with DeChambeau
nbc_golf_brysonandrose_250927.jpg
03:29
Tensions flare between Rose, DeChambeau, caddies

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
04:55
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
nbc_cfb_minnperich_250929.jpg
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
02:44
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
nbc_pft_jaxsondartdebut_250929.jpg
05:21
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_atlwastenhou_250929.jpg
04:29
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant
nbc_pft_billsreax_250929.jpg
04:15
Bills play with their food again vs. Saints
nbc_pft_bearsraiders_250929.jpg
01:24
Bears pull off ‘gutsy’ win vs. Raiders
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_250929.jpg
01:17
Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader
nbc_pft_steelersvikings_250929.jpg
05:45
Steelers scratch out win over Vikings in Ireland
nbc_pft_coltsrams_250929.jpg
06:21
Rams, Colts should both be confident in starts
nbc_pft_chiefs_250929.jpg
05:26
Chiefs offense gets its mojo back vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_parsonsovershadowed_250929.jpg
08:13
Parsons storyline overshadowed by DAL-GB drama
nbc_pft_dallasoffense_250929.jpg
07:49
Prescott, Pickens unlock DAL offense vs. GB
nbc_pft_bucsreaction_250929.jpg
03:00
Buccaneers have plenty of positives early
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250929.jpg
11:40
Eagles’ offense frustrates even with 4-0 record
nbc_pft_packersconcern_250929.jpg
12:13
Packers need to tinker to meet aspirations
nbc_pft_packersfortunate_250929.jpg
05:35
Packers get off the hook with tie vs. Cowboys
nbc_psnff_chiefsreturn_250929.jpg
02:57
Are Chiefs officially ‘back’ after Ravens win?
nbc_psnff_schottenheimerreax_250929.jpg
01:47
Schottenheimer is ‘lockstep’ with Dak
nbc_snf_dakint_250929.jpg
01:10
Prescott: It was ‘fun’ to compete against Parsons
nbc_psnff_gamerecap_250929.jpg
04:13
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
nbc_nfl_gbdalhl_250928.jpg
45
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
nbc_snf_loveint_250929.jpg
01:04
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
simms_giants_chargers_raw.jpg
07:05
Giants beat Chargers in Dart’s first start
nbc_simms_draftkings_250928.jpg
01:40
Analyzing Colts as bet to win AFC South
nbc_snf_pickenstdv4_250928.jpg
57
Cowboys respond in 62 seconds to take back lead
LiamCoenHeadlines.jpg
15:17
Give Me the Headlines: ‘I saw the sign’
nbc_fnia_speedround_250928.jpg
05:34
Speed Round: Week 4 fill in the blank
nbc_fnia_eaglesbuccs_250928.jpg
02:47
Eagles ‘win ugly’ vs. Buccaneers in Week 4