Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Missouri at Vanderbilt
No. 10 Vanderbilt edges No. 15 Missouri for Commodores’ best start since 1941
Alabama v South Carolina
Germie Bernard’s 2 late TDs help No. 4 Alabama rally past South Carolina 29-22
World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025 - Stop 3 (FInal Day 1) At Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Lani Pallister crushes Katie Ledecky world record, Kate Douglass goes sub-50 as part of WR spree

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michigan_td1_251025.jpg
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
nbc_hockey_notredame_251025.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory

Watch Now

Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2

October 24, 2025 08:11 PM
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
1:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
1:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd3_251011.jpg
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
4:19
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
GettyImages-2240011940_copy.jpg
12:17
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251006.jpg
1:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
nbc_golf_sandersonfinv2_251005.jpg
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
1:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
08:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
07:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
new_for_mpx.jpg
08:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
01:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_michigan_td1_251025.jpg
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
nbc_hockey_notredame_251025.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
nbc_cfb_pregame_coach_opening_251025.jpg
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintrv3_251025.jpg
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
nbc_pl_slottintv_251025_copy.jpg
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
GettyImages-2242941942_copy.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
GettyImages-2243276212_copy.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251025.jpg
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251025.jpg
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchintrv2_251025_copy.jpg
03:38
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’
nbc_pl_mubhav2_251025.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brighton Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251025.jpg
01:18
Ouattara volleys Brentford 1-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_251025.jpg
01:37
Cunha overjoyed with first goal for Man United
nbc_pl_mubhapostgame_251025.jpg
01:58
Man United ‘feels different’ after 4-2 win
nbc_pl_mugoal4v2_251025.jpg
01:24
Mbeumo rockets Man United 4-2 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251025.jpg
42
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
51
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton