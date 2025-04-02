 Skip navigation
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open

April 2, 2025 11:22 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell dissect this year's "confusing" market for the Valero Texas Open, sharing what makes Denny McCarthy a strong bet to finish as the tournament's first-round leader at +4000.
Up Next
lee_site.jpeg
1:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mwlee18_250330.jpg
1:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd4_250330.jpg
14:58
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
1:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryintv_250330.jpg
1:15
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
2:41
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
7:17
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
5:46
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
2:46
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_padrighappyhour_250328.jpg
07:59
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd1_250327.jpg
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
01:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
penske_site.jpg
01:09
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
12:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
02:41
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
01:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
09:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
01:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
03:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
higgs_site.jpg
02:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
02:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
01:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
03:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
07:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
03:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
01:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
nbc_golf_roryintv_250317.jpg
01:57
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
nbc_golf_rorywinningputt_250317.jpg
46
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
nbc_golf_spaunwater_250317.jpg
01:05
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lf_formatrorywin_250316.jpg
09:44
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250316.jpg
13:36
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250316.jpg
03:40
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
cam_mpx.jpg
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract
nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal
nbc_pft_parsonscontract_250402.jpg
06:53
DAL has ulterior motif with reported Parsons offer
nbc_pft_rodgersvikings_250402.jpg
04:14
O’Connell clarifies Rodgers reached out to Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerssteeers_250402.jpg
04:10
Does Rodgers want to continue Favre’s career arc?
nbc_pft_pushvskickoff_250402.jpg
02:21
Comparing safety of tush push to dynamic kickoff
nbc_pft_goodellstance_250402.jpg
06:23
Where Goodell stands on proposed tush push ban
nbc_pft_jonesonparsons_250402.jpg
08:45
Jones wanted to do Parsons’ deal without his agent
nbc_pft_teamsusingsafety_250402.jpg
14:42
Teams citing safety to ban play they can’t stop
nbc_pft_preventingpush_250402.jpg
04:20
Prohibiting an immediate push is ‘a half measure’
nbc_pft_pushingandpulling_250402.jpg
05:54
NFL to consider prohibiting pushing and pulling
nbc_pft_tushpushtabled_250402.jpg
08:28
Did Packers ‘light the fuse’ for tush push ban?
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
03:48
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
02:09
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
02:08
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
nbc_pl_update_250401.jpg
12:30
PL Update: Forest edge past Man United
nbc_pl_potterintv_250401.jpg
01:36
Potter: West Ham ‘need to do better’
nbc_pl_riceintv_250401.jpg
01:12
Rice describes Saka’s ‘special’ return for Arsenal
nbc_pl_munnfo_250401.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 30
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
05:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
nbc_pl_wolwhu_250401.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. West Ham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsful_250401.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 30
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
04:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
04:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur