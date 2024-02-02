Watch Now
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of action at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, taking place at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Pavon: ‘Trusting the process’ has led to success
Matthieu Pavon looks back at winning the Farmers Insurance Open, golf's growth in France, what worked for him in the opening round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and more.
McIlroy’s Pebble Rd 1 ends with two-stroke penalty
Golf Central looks back on Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which started off hot but ended in rough fashion, punctuated by a two-stroke penalty.
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of action at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, taking place at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
PGA Tour, Strategic Sports Group deal fallout
Legal expert Jodi Balsom talks with Rich Lerner about the PGA Tour's deal with Strategic Sports Group and how that may affect negotiations with the Public Investment Fund.
Rory docked two strokes for illegal drop on No. 7
Rory McIlroy was assessed a two-stroke penalty on the par-5 seventh at Spyglass Hill, resulting in a triple-bogey 8 during Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.
Champ’s PGA Tour purpose shaped by late grandpa
Cameron Champ's diverse background is a reminder of his purpose on the PGA Tour, which is shaped by his late grandpa, Mack Champ, and the struggles he faced as an African-American experiencing racism.
Gasol: Pebble Beach is like ‘a slice of heaven’
Pro Basketball Hall of Fame member and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol joins Rich Lerner to discuss the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, playing on the Los Angeles Lakers with the late Kobe Bryant, his foundation and more.
Hughes discusses state of PGA Tour, SSG deal
Mackenzie Hughes comments on the new deal in place between the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group, explaining why the investment doesn't solve all of the problems golf faces.
Spieth seeks stability from PGA Tour, SSG deal
Jordan Spieth talks about his excitement to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his reactions to the deal between the PGA Tour and the Strategic Sports Group and more.
Golf has ‘real issues’ despite Tour’s SSG deal
Paul McGinley and Johnson Wagner discuss the status and popularity of golf while examining how the PGA Tour made "a good move" by inking a deal with Strategic Sports Group.
PGA Tour, SSG venture carries potential, questions
Rich Lerner, Johnson Wagner and Paul McGinley discuss their reactions to the PGA Tour's venture with the Strategic Sports Group and look ahead to how this business decision could influence the future.