Top News

capitol_building_1920.jpg
Four U.S.-based companies ‘ordered to testify’ related to Saudis
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
Welcome back? Not everyone shares Rory’s opinion
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, pairings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pavonintv_240102.jpg
Pavon: ‘Trusting the process’ has led to success
nbc_golf_gc_roryreax_240201.jpg
McIlroy’s Pebble Rd 1 ends with two-stroke penalty
nbc_golf_jodibalsamintv_240201.jpg
PGA Tour, Strategic Sports Group deal fallout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

capitol_building_1920.jpg
Four U.S.-based companies ‘ordered to testify’ related to Saudis
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
Welcome back? Not everyone shares Rory’s opinion
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, pairings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pavonintv_240102.jpg
Pavon: ‘Trusting the process’ has led to success
nbc_golf_gc_roryreax_240201.jpg
McIlroy’s Pebble Rd 1 ends with two-stroke penalty
nbc_golf_jodibalsamintv_240201.jpg
PGA Tour, Strategic Sports Group deal fallout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1

February 1, 2024 07:46 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of action at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, taking place at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
nbc_golf_pavonintv_240102.jpg
10:19
Pavon: ‘Trusting the process’ has led to success
nbc_golf_gc_roryreax_240201.jpg
7:10
McIlroy’s Pebble Rd 1 ends with two-stroke penalty
nbc_golf_pebblebeachrd1hl_240201.jpg
7:22
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
nbc_golf_jodibalsamintv_240201.jpg
5:15
PGA Tour, Strategic Sports Group deal fallout
nbc_golf_rory2strokeincident_240201.jpg
1:19
Rory docked two strokes for illegal drop on No. 7
nbc_golf_bhmcameron_240201.jpg
6:11
Champ’s PGA Tour purpose shaped by late grandpa
nbc_golf_gc_paugasolint_240131.jpg
5:43
Gasol: Pebble Beach is like ‘a slice of heaven’
nbc_gc_hughes_240131.jpg
7:49
Hughes discusses state of PGA Tour, SSG deal
nbc_gc_speithpresser_240131.jpg
17:38
Spieth seeks stability from PGA Tour, SSG deal
nbc_gc_livdiscuss_240131.jpg
3:57
Golf has ‘real issues’ despite Tour’s SSG deal
nbc_gc_mcginleywagner_240131.jpg
8:23
PGA Tour, SSG venture carries potential, questions
nbc_gc_richtoddrex_240131.jpg
11:09
Tour announces $3 billion investment from SSG
