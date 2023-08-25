Watch Now
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments and shots from the second round of action at East Lake for the Tour Championship.
Up Next
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Learn more about Collin Morikawa's spectacular round to open the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Highlights: Morikawa, Tour Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Morikawa, Tour Championship, Round 1
Check out Collin Morikawa's best shots from his 9-under par Round 1 at the 2023 Tour Championship.
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 1
Check out the best moments and shots from the first day of action at East Lake for the Tour Championship.
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1
Keegan Bradley talks with Todd Lewis after his 7-under par Round 1 performance at the Tour Championship.
Morikawa felt ‘like old self’ at Tour Championship
Morikawa felt 'like old self' at Tour Championship
Collin Morikawa sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his 9-under Round 1 performance at the 2023 Tour Championship and his motivations for the Ryder Cup.
McIlroy seeks FedExCup repeat at Tour Championship
McIlroy seeks FedExCup repeat at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy enters the Tour Championship third in the FedExCup standings as he hopes to duplicate his 2022 title. Go into the numbers of last year's win with CDW Intelligence Center.
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 4
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois, where Viktor Hovland's historic final round earned him the win.
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green
With his work on, around and approaching the green, Scottie Scheffler leaps up the leaderboard to be co-leader heading into the final round at the BMW Championship.
Scheffler charges up the leaderboard at BMW
Scheffler charges up the leaderboard at BMW
Scottie Scheffler turned around a five-stroke deficit to start the third round to take a share of the lead at the BMW Championship.
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 3
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
Analyzing McIlroy’s Rd. 2 struggles at BMW Champ
Analyzing McIlroy's Rd. 2 struggles at BMW Champ
After finishing Round 1 of the 2023 BMW Championship as the co-leader, Rory McIlroy fell behind in Friday's Round 2 action at Olympia Fields Country Club (North).