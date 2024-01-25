Watch Now
Jaegar: Driver 'a big key' at staying consistent
Stephan Jaeger discusses what went right on the South Course during Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open, citing improvements with his driver and finding consistency off the tee.
Stephan Jaeger discusses what went right on the South Course during Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open, citing improvements with his driver and finding consistency off the tee.
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines
Matthew Pavon talks after his stellar second-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he carded the lowest round on the famed Torrey Pines South Course this week.
Finau feels comfortable at Farmers Insurance Open
Tony Finau discusses why he feels comfortable and how his game matches up well on the course at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open.
Detry keeps momentum on Torrey Pines South Course
Thomas Detry discusses the dynamics at play in switching courses between days at the Famers Insurance Open as well as how his experience with Torrey Pines could help him.
Matsuyama nails hole-in-one on No. 8 in Round 2
Watch Hideki Matsuyama hit his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
SkyTrak becoming ‘the whole solution’ for golfers
Jeff Foster, CEO of SkyTrak, discusses the vision of the product and how it is becoming 'the whole solution' for golfers who need an affordable at-home indoor simulator.
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Nick Dunlap joins the Golf Today crew to explain his decision to turn pro following an historic victory on the PGA Tour in the American Express Tournament.
Cobra’s Dark Speed driver, irons can boost the bag
On this segment of the Equipment Room, Matt Adams goes to the dark side with Cobra's Dark Speed driver and irons, a great addition to your bag with multiple models for different golfers.
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
Titleist Director of Product Marketing Tom Fisher discusses the visual changes to the Titleist clubs and new products during the 2024 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida.
Dunlap announces turning pro after PGA Tour win
Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap announces he's turning pro and will debut at Pebble Beach following an historic PGA Tour victory at the American Express Tournament.
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
Golf Central breaks down Tony Finau's first-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open and his ability to recover as he recaptures his ball speed.